HASC expands training and health services with new Brusly location

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) Louisiana has expanded its footprint in the eastern part of the state with a new facility in Brusly, which opened in October.

The location enhances access to essential training and workforce health testing, helping reduce travel time and accelerate jobsite readiness for companies across the region.

The Brusly location offers industry trusted training solutions, including the Safety Essentials® suite, standardized safety classes, eLearning and instructor-led programs spanning more than 1,500 topics. Tailored solutions are also available to meet organizational needs, including company-specific and site-specific training, leadership development and custom course development. Employers can also access a range of occupational health testing services such as physicals, background checks, drug and alcohol screening and exposure testing, backed by streamlined processes for scheduling and recordkeeping.

This expansion reinforces HASC Louisiana’s commitment to building safe workplaces by meeting industry where it operates and supporting safer, more efficient workforce mobilization.

For more information, visit louisiana.hasc.com.