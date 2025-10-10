HASC expands to Port Arthur, strengthening local access to occupational health services and injury care across the Golden Triangle

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) is proud to announce the opening of its new Occupational Health Center in Port Arthur, Texas, marking an important milestone in serving Southeast Texas employers and their workforce.

Located at 1250 FM 365, Port Arthur, TX 77640, the new health center provides convenient access to board-

certified occupational health physicians and OSHA-knowledgeable providers who deliver care tailored to industrial operations, keeping teams healthy, compliant, and job-site ready. Open Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, the health center brings the trusted expertise of HASC to the heart of the Golden Triangle's industrial corridor.

"Opening a health center in Port Arthur is about bringing quality care closer to the people who keep industry moving," said Russell Klinegardner, CEO of HASC. "By establishing a presence in the Golden Triangle, we're enhancing access to quality services that help facilities maintain compliance, minimize delays in care, and keep their workforce strong and job-ready. This expansion reflects our values and continued commitment to building safe workplaces."

Comprehensive Workforce Health, Including Injury Care

The new HASC Occupational Health Center is led by Dr. Todd Hamel, MD, FACOEM, FAAFP, a board-certified

physician with decades of experience supporting petrochemical, refinery, and manufacturing operations. Dr. Hamel and his skilled health center team provide on-site medical oversight and injury-care coordination, ensuring timely treatment and case management that support workforce health and operational continuity.

The health center's full range of services include:

Injury care and fit-for-duty examinations

Physicals and health testing

Drug and alcohol testing (full-service TPA)

Vaccinations and immunizations

Medical directorship and case management

teleSTAT® telemedicine and on-site services

Celebrating the Community: Golden Triangle Open House

To celebrate the opening, HASC hosted a Golden Triangle Open House on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the new location. Attendees were invited to tour the facility, meet Dr. Hamel and the HASC team, and connect with industry peers over light bites, cocktails, and prizes.

"Our expansion into Port Arthur represents HASC's ongoing commitment to providing trusted, accessible medical support that keeps workers healthy, safe, and ready to perform," said Dr. Thomas Hysler, MD, MPH, FACOEM, Chief Medical Officer of HASC. "As we continue to grow our footprint across the U.S. through new health center locations and our teleSTAT® telemedicine system, our focus remains on delivering the highest caliber of occupational medicine providers. Dr. Hamel's extensive experience in employee health enhances our ability to deliver responsive care and comprehensive workforce health solutions for industry."

Built for Industry, Rooted in Community

The new location reflects the HASC commitment to expanding access to high-quality occupational health services across the Gulf Coast. Through partnerships with local employers, chambers, and associations, HASC continues to evolve its solutions to meet the needs of Southeast Texas industry, delivering local service backed by national standards.

For details on services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.hasc.com/ohs or contact HASC at ohs@hasc.com or 888-955-SAFE(7233) x540.