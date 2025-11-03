Hargrove earns top spot in chemicals sector via ENR sourcebook

Hargrove Engineers & Constructors has risen to the No. 1 position in the Chemicals sector in the 2025 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Sourcebook, moving up from No. 2 in 2024.

The firm is also ranked among the top performers in multiple categories, including Industrial Process, Pulp & Paper, Refining, Aerospace, Pharma and Fossil Fuels.

Additional 2025 Sourcebook rankings for Hargrove include No. 3 in Industrial Process, No. 5 in Pulp & Paper, No. 6 in Refining, No. 11 in Petroleum and No. 12 in Fossil Fuels. On ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list, Hargrove was named No. 65 overall and No. 7 among Industrial Process Firms.

These annual rankings highlight Hargrove’s continued growth and dedication to delivering high-impact solutions that drive safety, innovation and sustainable success for its clients, partners and communities.

For more information, visit hargrove-epc.com.