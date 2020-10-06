Hancock Whitney partners to help Hispanic communities

In response to the coronavirus pandemic's devastating effects on communities across the region, Hancock Whitney has contributed $59,000 to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas' (FHLBD's) Partnership Grant Program.

FHLBD matched Hancock Whitney, bringing the total to $244,245 to fund grants benefiting 13 participating community-based organizations, including El Centro and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation of Louisiana.

Eighty-six percent of Latino small business owners report a significant negative impact to their business, and nearly half of Hispanics have taken a pay cut, lost a job or both. More than two-thirds of Hispanics see COVID-19 as a major threat to their financial situations.

