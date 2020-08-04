Greenup Industries awarded storm damage risk reduction project

Greenup Industries is now participating with The Upper Barataria Risk Reduction (UBRR) Project.

The UBRR project provides continuous hurricane and storm damage risk reduction from Louisiana Highway 308 in Lafourche Parish to the Davis Pond Freshwater Diversion West Guide Levee in St. Charles Parish, affording risk-reduction benefits for the six parishes in the project area.

The project includes the construction and enlargement of approximately 33 miles of hurricane risk reduction between Louisiana Highway 308 on the western end and the Davis Pond Diversion West Guide Levee on the eastern end. The project includes earthen levees, a 270-foot steel barge swing-gate floodgate in Bayou Des Allemands, a steel rollergate across Louisiana Highway 306, tidal interchange structures, concrete T-wall floodwalls and pump station frontal protection.

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.