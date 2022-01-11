Gopher Industrial celebrates another year of HSI Certification

Gopher Industrial Inc. recently celebrated another year of being Hose Safety Institute (HSI) certified through NAHAD, The Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution.

Gopher Industrial Inc. recently celebrated another year of being Hose Safety Institute (HSI) certified through NAHAD, The Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution.

HSI members agree to incorporate a series of prescribed best practices and industry-leading guidelines into their business culture. They follow strict design and fabrication standards. In doing so, Gopher Industrial demonstrates to its clients that safety and quality come first.

Over the past several years, Gopher Industrial has continued to invest significant amounts of monetary resources, as well as time to improve its facilities and training programs for employees. In 2019, Gopher Industrial completed Project HAMR, a full hose assembly and manufacturing redesign, and has since then operated in a state-of-the-art facility for fulfilling customers' orders that led to its HSI certification.

For more information, visit www.gopherindustrial.com or call (800) 997-3177.