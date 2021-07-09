GlenGuard launches new, improved website

GlenGuard has launched its new website, www.GlenGuard.com, redesigned for improved functionality and with enhanced user experience features.

The new site features a fresh design interface as well as enhanced navigational features tailored to the unique needs of GlenGuard's primary customer segments: safety managers, garment manufacturers, distributors and end users. With updated product profiles and testing information, the new site also includes direct links to partner sites where garments made with GlenGuard are sold.

The new site allows safety managers to instantly initiate a wear trial for their workforce as well as interact directly with GlenGuard regarding product or technical inquiries.

For more information, visit www.glenguard.com or call (336) 227-6211.