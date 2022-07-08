Genetec Inc. helps BlackHawk Datacom become an enterprise channel partner

Genetec Inc. recently unveiled BlackHawk Datacom as an enterprise channel partner.

“The intelligent and innovative security products from Genetec combined with BlackHawk’s thorough understanding of technology, regulations, operations and security best practices provide reliable physical security solutions and integration to the industrial customers in Texas and Louisiana,” said Toby Johnson, director of sales and marketing for BlackHawk Datacom. “BlackHawk is excited to provide the Genetec unified solution to our customers. Our experience in the industrial markets along with our highly skilled team position us as a premier electronic security provider in the energy sector.”

For more information, visit www.blackhawkdc.com or call (337) 593-8700.