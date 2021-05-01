GCA facility receives Water Environment Association of Texas award

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) was honored by the recognition of its Washburn Tunnel Wastewater Treatment Facility as the recipient of the Water Environment Association of Texas' Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant of the Year Award for operational excellence in 2020. The award is for consistent, outstanding performance of daily activities beyond the normal call of duty.

Washburn tunnel

The Washburn Tunnel Facility is a previous recipient of this same award for its 2017 performance.

"When you have a whole team willing to go beyond the normal call of duty, it is wonderful to see those efforts recognized, especially by our colleagues in the wastewater industry," said Scott Harris, COO of GCA.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.