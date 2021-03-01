GCA facilities recognized by NACWA for operational excellence

× Expand Four Gulf Coast Authority waste treatment facilities were recognized with Peak Performance Awards by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies.

Four Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) waste treatment facilities were recognized with Peak Performance Awards by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA):

Blackhawk Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facility - Gold

Forty Acre Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility - Gold

Odessa Municipal and Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility - Gold

Washburn Tunnel Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility - Silver

This is the 15th consecutive year for GCA facilities to be honored by NACWA for excellence in operational performance and permit compliance.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.