With the Texas Legislature recently passing HB 2390 by Rep. Dennis Paul and Sen. Larry Taylor, the Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) can now provide financial services nationwide. HB 2390 modernizes GCA's current statutory authority to allow its Industrial Development Authority to provide governmental conduit bond services nationwide and financial services for Property Assessed Clean Energy projects. GCA has provided over $3 billion in financial services to support industrial and clean water initiatives in the state of Texas. GCA's new national authority will enable it to provide financial support to cross-border projects, as well as projects that require "bundled" financing.

For more information, visit their website or call (281) 488-4115.