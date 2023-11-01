GCA breaks ground on new RailPort Facility in North Texas GCA Board of Directors and city of Midlothian elected officials break ground at the new GCA RailPort Facility.

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) recently broke ground on its first new facility in 30 years: GCA RailPort Facility of North Texas.

The new facility in Midlothian, Texas, will be used for industrial wastewater treatment and water reuse. GCA has the authority to cooperate with local entities to own and operate regional industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, water systems and solid waste facilities statewide. It also has the authority to issue bonds for a variety of projects.

For more information, visit gcatx.org.