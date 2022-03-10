GATE Energy's engineering division joins Viking Engineering

Viking Engineering is expanding its services with the recent integration of GATE Energy's engineering division.

This integration will enable Viking to provide engineering services in the areas of systems engineering, operations readiness, risk assessments, process hazard analysis, and production optimization and troubleshooting for the upstream, midstream and downstream markets, both offshore and onshore.

The new portfolio of services provides Viking's clients with a full set of engineering skills that span from the sand face to surface facilities, starting from the concept phase and on into production operations and decommissioning. The integration of the new services will prepare the company to address technical challenges associated with the energy transition and environmental solutions, applying its technical expertise to alternative energies including hydrogen, wind, solar, geothermal, and carbon capture utilization and storage.

