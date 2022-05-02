GATE Energy awarded major CCUS project with E&P operator

GATE Energy has been awarded the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) strategy development contract by a major E&P operator.

This scope aims at developing the strategic roadmap, tactical initiatives and implementation timeline to address the technical, operational and business process gaps for CCUS within the client's portfolio.

As part of the energy transition, GATE Energy is poised to deliver high-end management consulting and conceptual work for the initial stages of CCUS projects, with engineering and commissioning support to follow.

Chuck Centore, president of GATE Energy's project management and engineering division, said, "The selection of GATE Energy for this high-profile project for one of our core clients is exclusively based on our standout, deep technical, operational and business knowledge of the carbon-capture value chain and our proven ability to implement client and project-specific strategies. The results of this work will allow our clients and partners to adeptly capitalize on CCUS opportunities while minimizing associated downside risk. Getting this right the first time is a critical imperative that improves the chances of success for our clients in the coming energy transition."

For more information, visit www.gate.energy or call (281) 398-5781.