Galveston Bay Foundation to build education center

The Galveston Bay Foundation (GBF) recently moved to a 30-acre property in Kemah where it will build a state-of-the-art headquarters and STEM education center to teach visitors about the value of Galveston Bay.

The Gessner Center will serve as a destination where community visitors of all ages can access Galveston Bay. The center will feature exhibits, classrooms, event spaces and laboratories. Currently, GBF is operating out of a temporary office while the organization works to finish the fundraising needed to build the center.

"Connecting to nature and the bay has never been more important," said Lori Traweek, board member of GBF and CEO and general manager of Gulf Coast Authority. "I'm thrilled GBF has a place it can permanently call home that will provide a vital quality-of-life asset to the Houston-area community."

For more information, visit www.galvbay.org/kemah or call (281) 332-3381.