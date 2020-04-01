GALP joins Mustang Sampling Racing as associate sponsor

GALP will continue its partnership for a second year with Mustang Sampling Racing as an associate sponsor in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This sponsorship is a key component of GALP's continued marketing activation in North America.

"We are excited to continue the relationship with GALP," said Ken Thompson, CEO of Mustang Sampling. "The synergy between Mustang Sampling and GALP goes beyond the Portuguese origins of GALP and Barbosa. Mustang Sampling has a long history in the oil and gas industry, which makes this partnership fitting and consistent with Mustang Sampling's core business. We are very pleased GALP is joining us in an official capacity for the 2020 race season."

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.