Forgen expands presence with new Florida location

Forgen has opened a new office at 2056 Vista Parkway, Suite 225, West Palm Beach, Florida, strengthening its ability to serve clients across the Southeastern U.S., including key partners like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District.

The new location will serve as a hub for water infrastructure and civil construction projects, enhancing Forgen’s responsiveness and support throughout Florida and the broader Southeast region. This expansion marks a key milestone in Forgen’s commitment to environmental stewardship and positions the company to better meet the unique challenges of the region’s evolving environmental landscape.

