Forgen expands presence in mission critical and data center market through Nexus Data Center project in Texas

Supplier News

Forgen is continuing to expand its presence in the mission critical and data center sector through ongoing site work supporting the Nexus Data Center project in Texas, a hyper-scale campus designed to support rapidly growing demand for cloud, AI and high-density compute workloads.

Forgen’s team is performing heavy civil construction and site infrastructure work to prepare the site for accelerated vertical construction. Scope includes heavy-haul access roads, temporary-to-permanent roadways, laydown areas, truck staging, parking areas and trailer city pads. Work also includes large-scale earth moving, mass grading, soil stabilization, aggregate placement and compaction, drainage features and related site preparation activities to support continuous heavy truck traffic and fast-paced development for data center structures, generator yards, switchyards and supporting infrastructure.

The project reflects Forgen’s broader focus on delivering build-ready sites for complex industrial and mission critical developments across North America through self-performed heavy civil, geotechnical and specialty civil construction services.

For more information, visit forgen.com.

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