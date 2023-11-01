Enerquip Thermal Solutions receives Rosie Award Katie Brahmer accepts the Rosie Award on behalf of Enerquip.

Enerquip Thermal Solutions received the prestigious "Rosie Award," acknowledging its achievement as one of America's Top 50 Health Plans.

The recognition was spotlighted at RosettaFest, a gathering of over 700 healthcare and benefits professionals, industry experts and visionary leaders who convened on Chicago's Navy Pier in August 2023. The event explored innovative strategies for delivering superior care while reducing costs and enhancing patient outcomes. Enerquip is known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and responsible stewardship.

For more information, visit enerquip.com.