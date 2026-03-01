EMCOR Services MSI opens new steel fabrication facility in Florida

EMCOR Services MSI-Mechanical Services, a key subsidiary of EMCOR Group, has opened a new steel fabrication facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

The expansion strengthens MSI’s ability to deliver high-quality, precision-engineered steel solutions across Central and North Florida.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and staffed by skilled professionals, the facility provides custom solutions for industrial and commercial clients. EMCOR Services MSI specializes in commercial HVAC, building automation and energy management, offering design, installation and maintenance for high-performance buildings such as hospitals, data centers and universities. The company emphasizes reducing total cost of ownership through self-performance and expertise-driven service.

