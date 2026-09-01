EMCOR Industrial Services posts 26% revenue growth driven by Gulf Coast turnaround and petrochemical activity

EMCOR Group, Inc. reported record second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, with total revenues of $5.15 billion, up 19.8% year over year, and industrial services revenues of $353.8 million, reflecting an increase of nearly 26% driven by its field services division.

Management attributed the industrial services growth specifically to greater turnaround activity, higher petrochemical project volume and progress on a large solar project. The company reported a record second-quarter operating income of $547.3 million at a margin of 10.6%, and record diluted EPS of $9.06, up 34.8% year over year. EMCOR raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion and increased its backlog to a record $17.14 billion. EMCOR Industrial Services serves Gulf Coast refinery and petrochemical clients through mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and specialty services.

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