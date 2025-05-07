EHCMA workshop unites industry, community leaders to strengthen crisis communication and public trust

Leaders from across industry, local government and emergency management convened at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College for an educational workshop focused on improving crisis communication for greater community transparency and safety.

Hosted by the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA), the event brought together more than 170 participants to share strategies, tools and best practices that strengthen collaboration before, during and after a crisis.

“Our communities rely on us not only to operate safely but to communicate clearly and quickly when something does go wrong,” said MaryJane Mudd, Executive Director of EHCMA. “Today’s forum was about understanding what our community leaders expect and ensuring we are prepared to meet those expectations with timely, accurate and transparent communication.”

The event began with opening remarks from Mudd, Amanda Fenwick, Vice President of External Relations at San Jacinto College, and Kim Haas, Chair of the EHCMA Board of Directors. Haas emphasized the importance of industry accountability, especially in the rare event of an incident.

Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton led a panel discussion focused on the community’s perspective, highlighting the necessity of timely and accurate information during emergencies. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia delivered the keynote address, underscoring the power of communication and collaboration, and reflecting on both successful and challenging crisis responses.

“Everything gets better with communication,” said Garcia. “During moments of crisis, the one thing we can’t be is quiet. By sharing information, we can avoid confusion and misinformation and be the good neighbors we know we can be.”

A standout session of the day was a panel titled “Stronger Together: Building Relationships Before, During and After a Crisis,” which featured representatives from Harris County, the City of La Porte and local emergency management agencies. Jeff Suggs, Co-Chair of the EHCMA Emergency Management Committee, introduced the soon-to-be launched refreshed Community Awareness & Emergency Response (CAER) App, designed to help improve public access to real-time emergency information. Suggs stated that the refreshed App is scheduled to be launched in the fall.

The afternoon featured a hands-on crisis scenario exercise, led by Allison Hudson of the Houston Police Department. The simulation allowed attendees to experience the demands of real-time emergency decision-making and communications.

“Today wasn’t just about talking—it was about doing,” said Mudd in her closing remarks. “We saw how powerful it is when community leaders, emergency personnel and industry come together with one shared goal: to protect our communities by being ready, responsive and transparent. This forum is just the beginning—we will carry this momentum forward as we continue building trust, strengthening partnerships and working together to enhance safety across East Harris County.”

For more information about EHCMA and upcoming events, please visit www.ehcma.org.