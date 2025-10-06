EHCMA launches enhanced CAER app for real-time community emergency alerts

In response to community feedback and the growing need for timely, accessible safety information, the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) has launched an enhanced version of its Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) app.

This mobile tool delivers real-time alerts about industrial incidents, provides interactive maps, and offers quick access to vital safety resources with an option for Spanish translation.

“Community members asked for clearer, faster, and more accessible information,” said Jeff Suggs, Corporate Emergency Services and Security Manager at Kuraray America Inc. and lead for the CAER app update project. “The new CAER app is our response — giving residents the tools to stay informed and confident during emergency events.”

Key features include:

Interactive Mapping: Understand incident locations relative to your area

Real-Time Push Alerts: Get timely information during industrial events

Quick Reference Guides: Access emergency resources at your fingertips

Spanish Translation: A Google translate option is available

The app was developed in partnership with software firm Saritasa and shaped by a diverse team of industry experts, emergency managers and community representatives. The result is a user-friendly experience rooted in transparency and public trust.

“This app represents our ongoing commitment to open communication,” said EHCMA Executive Director MaryJane Mudd. “We’re proud to help bridge the gap between industry and community.” The app can be downloaded by search “EHCMA CAER Online” in the Apple and Google Play stores.

A demonstration of the new CAER app at a regional Emergency Operations Center can be scheduled upon request.