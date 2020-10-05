East Liverpool environment to benefit from Heritage grants

The pandemic has caused many events and activities to be postponed or canceled, including the city sweep collection of household hazardous wastes at Heritage Thermal Services' incineration facility, which has occurred since 1997. During the annual collection, Heritage also distributes grants to nonprofit groups to help fund environmental projects. Heritage was able to continue the program, awarding a total of $5,500 to eight applicants.

The following organizations received grants: East Liverpool Rotary Club, East Liverpool Tree Commission, Thompson Park, Tomlinson Run State Park Foundation, The Beacon Association, East Liverpool-Calcutta Area Garden Club, City of East Liverpool and Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center.

For more information, visit www.heritage-enviro.com or call (877) 436-8778.