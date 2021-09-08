Dräger signs agreement with AWC Inc.

Dräger recently partnered with AWC Inc., an industrial controls technology company founded in 1965 with offices in nine states and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The organization will represent and promote Dräger's fixed flame and gas detection systems portfolio sales in Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama.

"We are very pleased and excited to partner with AWC as an official manufacturer representative for our innovative line of fixed gas and flame detection solutions," said John Wilson, senior vice president of sales and marketing -- safety solutions for Dräger. "Working alongside our own Dräger personnel and through AWC's strong customer relationships, we will continue to grow our installed base of fire and gas detection system solutions in this key geographic territory."

For more information, visit their website or call (800) 437-2437.