Dräger reinforces commitment to 2026 industrial automation and digitalization goals with expanded focus on connected safety solutions

Dräger, a global leader in safety technology, announced its strengthened commitment to supporting industrial organizations as they accelerate digitalization and automation initiatives heading into 2026.

The 2026 EHS Benchmarking Report notes workforce issues (42%), rising production demands (44%), and tightening regulatory requirements continue to challenge industrial operations.1 Dräger is investing in its connected safety ecosystem to help facilities improve visibility, standardize compliance processes, and operate more efficiently.

Dräger's technologies and technicians help transform safety in industrial environments.

Safety leaders across energy, chemical processing, and manufacturing report that manual safety processes can no longer keep pace with modern operational expectations and the industry's shift to automated workflows, real‑time data access, and connected monitoring is emerging as a cornerstone of safer, more efficient plant operations.2

"Industrial facilities are facing unprecedented complexity," said John Sloss, Sr. Vice President, Medical & Safety Services at Dräger. "Digitalization and connected safety are no longer future ambitions—they're essential components of maintaining operational continuity and protecting workers in today's industrial environments. Dräger is committed to supporting customers with solutions that enhance visibility, streamline processes, and reduce administrative burden."

Supporting the industry's digital transformation

As facilities move toward integrated, data‑rich safety ecosystems, Dräger is focusing on key technology & services that align with 2026 industrial automation and digitalization goals:

Automated and digitally connected safety equipment management that reduce reliance on manual tracking and documentation

that reduce reliance on manual tracking and documentation Remote visibility and monitoring capabilities to help teams oversee high‑risk operations more effectively

to help teams oversee high‑risk operations more effectively Centralized data access to support compliance reporting, device readiness verification, and audit preparedness

to support compliance reporting, device readiness verification, and audit preparedness Integrated safety platforms that unify equipment, exposure data, and worker activity into a single system of record

that unify equipment, exposure data, and worker activity into a single system of record Training and implementation support to ensure that digital solutions deliver measurable improvements

"Digital safety systems aren't just about adding technology—they're about enabling teams," said Sloss. "Automation can enhance consistency and reduce variability, allowing skilled personnel to focus their time on the work that matters most."

Smarter safety in the digital era

To support industrial organizations navigating this complex transition, Dräger has published an article, "Smarter Safety: Explore 3 Ways Dräger Technicians and Connected Technologies Are Transforming Industrial Safety"

The article explores:

Workforce and training gaps impacting modern plants

How digital and automated systems can strengthen equipment readiness

The role of real‑time data in operational decision‑making

New expectations for confined space oversight

How automation can embed compliance directly into daily operations

The article also highlights the importance of supplier partnership, implementation planning, and training as key success factors in maximizing the value of connected safety technologies.

Dräger's ongoing commitment

Modern industrial safety is evolving toward connected, automated ecosystems that improve visibility, compliance, and operational efficiency. As industries embrace digital and data‑enabled operations, Dräger continues to advance technologies and support programs that help organizations operate safely and reliably despite workforce and complexity challenges.

"Connected safety is more than a technology shift—it's a step toward building smarter, more resilient operations," said Sloss. "We're proud to help our customers move confidently into this next phase."