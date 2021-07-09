Dräger opens new facility in Gonzales, Louisiana

Dräger recently celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Gonzales, Louisiana, further strengthening its presence in the Gulf Coast region.

The new location offers Dräger's full portfolio of safety products and its enhanced offering of rental and safety services for the oil, gas and chemical industries. Ideal for daily and long-term rental, shutdown and turnaround services, Dräger's portfolio of rental and safety services includes gas detection (personal and area monitoring); respiratory protection/ breathing air supply; fall protection; communication, lighting and ventilation; PPE and consumables; safety staffing and consultation; and inventory management/ on-site safety shops.

With Dräger's ever-expanding focus on its customers and support as a full-service safety provider, the new facility will offer same-day delivery and technician support to quickly respond to its customers' needs.

For more information, visit www.draeger.com or email Heather Vorce.