Dräger launches My Dräger unified digital platform for industrial safety equipment management

Dräger has launched My Dräger, a unified digital platform that consolidates the company’s equipment management, maintenance tracking, technical documentation and service support into a single online portal for industrial safety customers in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical sectors.

My Dräger integrates and succeeds Dräger’s earlier Dräger Connect portal, bringing together multiple tools, applications and resources into a single secure platform. The system enables customers to manage equipment and maintenance activities, submit repair and calibration requests, access technical documentation and user manuals and monitor service status through a single web-based interface. The platform provides asset management functionality and 24/7 visibility into equipment repairs, allowing users to track maintenance activities and access repair references in real time.

For more information, visit draeger.com.