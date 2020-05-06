Diakont receives Emerging Technology Award

Diakont was recently presented with the Emerging Technology Award for its on-line robotic tank-floor inspection technology during this year's Global Tank Storage Awards, hosted by Tank Storage Magazine at the StocExpo Conference in Rotterdam.

Diakont's fleet of certified explosion- proof robotic tank inspection crawlers perform comprehensive inspections of the critical steel floor plates of large aboveground petroleum storage tanks while the tanks remain filled and in operation. Before Diakont developed this technology, refinery and other petroleum facility operators were forced to take these infrastructure assets out of service, incurring substantial costs and loss of productivity.

