Curtiss-Wright reports strong Q2 2026 results and raises full-year guidance across defense, nuclear and industrial markets

Curtiss-Wright Corporation reported second-quarter 2026 results on August 6 with sales of $924 million, adjusted EPS of $3.72 and adjusted operating margin of 19.4%, all exceeding expectations.

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance to 8 to 9% sales growth and 14 to 16% EPS growth and increased its free cash flow outlook to a record $585 million to $605 million.

New orders of $1.1 billion increased 8% year over year. The company reported midto high-teen sales growth in commercial nuclear driven by aftermarket demand and small modular reactor development. Backlog reached $4.5 billion, up 10% from year-end 2025. Curtiss-Wright’s process and industrial segment serves Gulf Coast refinery and petrochemical clients.

For more information, visit curtisswright.com.