Curtiss-Wright announces $80M expansion of Cheswick, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility for nuclear and naval markets

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has announced an $80 million, multi-year investment to expand operations at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility, part of the company’s Naval and Power segment, through a combination of internal capital investments, state support and maritime industrial base funding.

The Cheswick campus, which spans 118 acres, designs, manufactures and tests advanced solutions for critical naval defense and commercial nuclear markets. As part of the investment, Curtiss-Wright will construct two new buildings to expand manufacturing and testing capacity, improve operational efficiency, reduce lead times and support future growth. The expansion is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs over the next three years while retaining more than 860 existing positions.

For more information, visit curtisswright.com.