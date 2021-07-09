Conco Services achieves zero recordables two years in a row

Conco Services LLC has recently achieved a TRIR of zero for its second year in a row.

In addition to this hard-earned success, Conco appointed Timothy Meyer as the company's safety director.

CEO Edward Saxon Sr. said, "Conco remains committed to continue our goal of being an industry leader in safety. We strive tirelessly to maintain an accessible, inviting, safe, and professional environment for the safety and well-being of every employee at Conco. Commitment to the safety of our employees has never been stronger. Our employees put their trust in the leadership of Conco, and we will never stop working to earn it. We will continue to implement and develop new training programs and instill a personal situational awareness perspective."

For more information, visit www.conco.net or call (800) 345-3476.