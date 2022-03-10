Conco reached significant safety milestones during 2021

Conco Services LLC completed its third consecutive year with zero OSHA recordable incidents.

In addition, by the end of November 2021, Conco had accumulated 1 million recordable-free man-hours, qualifying it for the National Safety Council Million Work Hours Award. The National Safety Council recognizes organizations that have completed a period of at least 1 million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work.

During 2021, Conco also experienced record participation in its Behavior-Based Safety (BBS) program. The program was implemented in 2017 to provide insight to management and employees of the overall safety of the workplace through safety observations. Participation in 2021 exceeded the previous annual record by 12 percent.

"One goal of ours is to make Conco the industry leader of safety, but the highest priority goal is and will always be to ensure everyone goes home to their families healthy," said Tyler Traweek, HSE manager for Conco.

