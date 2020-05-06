Clough named Employer of Choice for Gender Equality

Clough has been granted the Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation for 2019-2020 by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

Since its inception in 2014, the EOCGE citation has supplied a rigorous and evidence-based guide for employers to chart a course toward achieving gender equality in the workplace.

Trends among this year's recipients include tailored parental leave policies, programs to increase the number of women in leadership, robust analysis and correction of gender pay gaps, and increased accountability through reporting gender equality metrics to key management personnel.

Clough CEO and Managing Director Peter Bennett said, "It is a great honor to receive this citation. At Clough, we want to ensure that the engineering and construction industry provides a workplace â¦ that accepts every person, embracing their strengths and differences and providing opportunities for everyone to achieve their full potential."

For more information, visit www.cloughgroup.com or call (713) 267-5500.