Clough appointed to design, construct first Alcore production plant

Australian Bauxite Ltd. has appointed Clough to design and construct its first Alcore production plant in New South Wales.

"Clough is a pioneering engineering and construction company, and our expertise with technology readiness, front-end engineering and EPC delivery will ensure a smooth transition for Alcore from the lab research stage to their first commercial plant," said Clough CEO and Managing Director Peter Bennett.

"Clough is an ideal partner for Alcore," said Alcore COO Phillip Hall. "Clough is well known for its commitment to safety and sustainability, while optimizing productivity and costs at every phase of a project."

After six months of test work, Alcore has committed to construct the first commercial plant where byproducts from aluminum smelters will be converted into aluminum fluoride, which can be sold back to the smelters as an essential electrolyte for smelting.

For more information, visit www.cloughgroup.com or call (713) 267-5500.