CLIMAX partners with field machining solutions in Longview, Texas

CLIMAX has formed a new partnership with Field Machining Solutions. Based out of Longview, Texas, Field Machining Solutions' David Crabb will represent and support the full range of CLIMAX portable machine tools, BORTECH bore welders, H&S TOOL pipe cutting and beveling products, and CALDER advanced valve testing systems. Crabb has been in the portable machining industry for more than 20 years, with field machining experience in power plants, refineries, nuclear plants and offshore rigs.

"When H&S TOOL came out with its more rigid Split-Frame Clamshell machine with a safer trip mechanism and easy slide adjustment and tool removal, I quickly learned that H&S TOOL had the most durable and productive pipe cutting and beveling equipment out there," Crabb said. "H&S TOOL and CLIMAX make for a powerhouse of an offering, and I can't wait to make it easier for my customers to use this equipment."

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or www.hstool.com, or call (713) 333-0260.