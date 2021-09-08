CLIMAX | H&S TOOL now in Corpus Christi, Texas

CLIMAX has reached a new partnership with Vital Tools and Empire Torque Tools.

The full range of CLIMAX portable machine tools, BORTECH auto bore welders, H&S TOOL pipe cutting and beveling products, and CALDER advanced valve testing systems are now available for sale or rent in the new Corpus Christi, Texas, location.

Vital Tools is an industry-leading manufacturer of patented self-centering isolation and test tools, which are available for sale or rent for pipe alterations and tie-ins. Empire Torque Tools is a Texas-based manufacturer of advanced industrial bolting solutions including hydraulic torque wrenches, tensioners, torque guns and more.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (361) 549-0069.