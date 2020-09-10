Clifford Power celebrates 35 years of generator services

Since 1985, Clifford Power has grown into one of the largest independent generator companies in the U.S., with locations in five southcentral states.

Clifford Power celebrates 35 years of generator service, equipment, and rental.

To mark this milestone, the company held a video conference celebration to thank employees and clients for everything they have done to help its team celebrate 35 years.

Brothers Ken and Tom Clifford founded Clifford Power with the vision of building a business based on the principles of creating Clifford Power celebrates 35 years of generator service, equipment and rental. a great place to work and providing excellent customer service.

Clifford Power is available 24/7 to ensure critical business operations have reliable emergency power during any potential power outage event.

For more information, visit www.cliffordpower.com or call (800) 324-0066.