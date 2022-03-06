Classic Industrial wins haul of 2020, 2021 safety awards

Classic Industrial Services has been recognized for its stellar safety performance with a haul of national awards.

Over the past two years, Classic Industrial has worked over 1.6 million man-hours and achieved zero recordables. Additionally, the company has had no lost-time incidents for more than seven years.

For these and other safety accomplishments, Classic Industrial was recognized with the following accolades: 2020 ABC National Excellence in Construction Pyramid Award, 2020 ABC Pelican Excellence in Construction Award, 2020 ABC National Safety Excellence Award, 2021 ABC National Safety Excellence Award and 2021 ABC STEP Diamond.

For more information, visit www.classicindustrial.com or call (225) 756-4450.