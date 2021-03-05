CIRCON expands petrochem lab capabilities, services

CIRCON Environmental has invested in new lab technologies to stay at the forefront of the petrochemical market and industry.

Recent additions include a BTU machine to conduct energy tests and qualify the burning value of a hydrocarbon, as well as sediment-by-extraction equipment. This allows CIRCON to identify solids and heavies that can clog fuel injectors, filters and lines within a hydrocarbon mixture.

These ongoing improvements create additional competitive advantages for CIRCON. At a time when the petrochemical market is contracting, CIRCON serves as not only a reliable partner that can get valuable product streams back on the market, but also as an authority on sustainable solutions to waste. CIRCON's ability to recover and repurpose waste to create fresh market value for clients results in waste and cost avoidance.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.