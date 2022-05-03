CIRCON delivers sustainable waste solutions to terminals

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals will continue to drive the oil and gas industry as investors prioritize businesses that are committed to ESG and the future.

CIRCON Environmental helps customers achieve ESG goals even when it comes to challenging tank-cleaning projects. Recovered hazardous materials from those jobs create new, sustainable value and power. In the past five years, CIRCON has recycled 400,000 barrels of off-spec material from tank-cleaning projects. The results have been zero waste, zero landfill and numerous ESG benefits.

Sludges are sent to CIRCON's advanced recovery facility on a bill of lading, which guarantees a zero-waste designation. Centrifuge separation units break down slop oil mixtures into recovered oil, water and solids. Hydrocarbon components are returned to crude oil markets while water is processed and cleaned at CIRCON's centralized waste treatment site. The recovered solids can then be sustainably repurposed within CIRCON's network of partner cement kilns.

