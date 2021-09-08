Cherry Demolition achieves ABC STEP's Diamond level

Cherry Demolition recently achieved the Diamond level in ABC's STEP Safety Management System, meaning the company's safety performance and management is 655-percent better than the 2020 industry average.

"Safety is always Cherry's No. 1 priority. We are only as successful as our employees, and it is our responsibility to provide a safe work environment for all," said Ivan Svec, president of Cherry Companies.

Cherry Demolition, the industrial demolition division of Cherry Companies, has 30 years of experience in demolition, dismantling, removal and asset recovery. In 2020, Cherry achieved zero recordable incidents and citations, and a reduced EMR rate.

For more information, visit www.cherrycompanies.com or call (713) 987-0000.