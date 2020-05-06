Cherry Cos. earns NDA 2020 Michael J. Casbon Safety Award

Cherry Cos. is proud to have been awarded the National Demolition Association (NDA) 2020 Michael J. Casbon Safety Award.

Safety is always Cherry's No. 1 priority, and its company culture helps Cherry maintain its high safety standards.

This is the first year NDA has given out this particular award. The award includes three sections - lagging indicators, narrative and safety culture - for 36 possible points. The award is subdivided into three categories:

Category A: Less than 50,000 manhours per year

Category B: 50,000-199,999 manhours per year

Category C: 200,000 or more manhours per year

Cherry worked 202,390 man-hours, placing it in the largest category.

For more information, visit www.cherrycompanies.com or call (713) 987-0000.