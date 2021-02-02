Chemex Global exceeds 1M safe man-hours, wins top workplace award

Chemex Global ended 2020 on a high note, with two notable achievements added to its resume for safety, culture and team performance.

Chemex Global reached a major safety milestone and was named a 2020 Houston Chronicle Top Workplace winner.

In October, the company reached a major safety milestone of over 1 million working hours without a recordable incident. Safety is the first of Chemex Global's six core values and the company has a long legacy and understanding that safety does not just happen. Every effort is acted on with purpose and awareness, with everyone on the team aware of their responsibilities.

Chemex Global also celebrated being named a 2020 Houston Chronicle Top Workplace winner in November 2020. Being recognized as a top workplace by an external organization validates the company's efforts to grow on its success the past few years with an employee-focused workplace culture. The top workplace awards spotlight notable organizations that nurture great connections with employees and focus on building a strong culture of success.

