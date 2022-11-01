Chemex Global awarded integration and automation project

Chemex Global has received a project award to complete the engineering, procurement, fabrication and integration of multiple process analyzer systems for a renewable diesel biorefinery.

Fabrication and integration will be completed in Lake Charles, LA, at its state-of-the-art 440,000 square-foot facility, owned by its parent company, The Shaw Group.

“Process analytical solutions will play a significant role in the success of our new Integration and Automation Division,” said Doran Oancia, president and CEO, Chemex Global. “Our team is highly specialized and uniquely capable of executing complex analyzer projects. We’re fortunate to have this level of experience and expertise on our team, and this award provides supporting evidence. This talented team allows Chemex Global to serve its clients with a broadened suite of services.”

