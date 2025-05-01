CG Thermal expands to second facility to support growing demand

CG Thermal has expanded operations with a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Twinsburg, Ohio, to meet growing demand for chemical processing systems and heat exchangers.

Since 2010, CG Thermal has provided innovative solutions for harsh and corrosive environments, driving significant growth. The new corporate headquarters at 1470 Enterprise Parkway features modern office spaces, conference rooms, a full kitchen, lounge areas and a crane-served production center for assembling large modular systems.

The original facility at 8950 Dutton Road remains the primary production center for heat exchangers and small systems manufacturing. This expansion enhances efficiency, supports the growing team and strengthens CG Thermal's ability to serve its expanding customer base.

For more information, visit cgthermal.com.