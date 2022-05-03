Carboline celebrates 75 years of coatings and linings

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Carboline, founded by Stanley Lopata in St. Louis in 1947. The company has grown into a global organization.

"2022 marks our 75th anniversary, an accomplishment we are tremendously proud of," said Chris Tiernay, president of Carboline.

"For 75 years, Carboline has been solving some of the industry's most challenging problems. We remain committed to the idea that there is always a solution. On behalf of our employees worldwide, vendor partners and customers, we look forward to the next 75 years."

Throughout 2022, Carboline will be looking back to its roots and achievements and looking ahead to its plans for the future. Events planned will include both employees and customers in celebration of this incredible milestone.

