Carboline accepts Frost & Sullivan coatings innovation award

Carboline recently accepted the North American Anti-Corrosion Coatings New Product Innovation Award at Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Best Practices Awards Gala.

"Carboline is proud to receive this recognition and award," said Chris Tiernay, Carboline's president and COO. "Being named as Frost & Sullivan's 2018 New Product Innovation Award winner is a testament to our commitment to innovation, our employees and their tireless efforts to bring world-class protective coatings to market."

Frost & Sullivan recognized Carboline for the new best-in-class CarbozincÂ® 608 HB and Carboquick® 200 products. These solutions provide greater efficiency in terms of application time and volume of material used, thereby creating a niche for Carboline in the anti-corrosion coatings market.

For more information, visit www.carboline.com or call (314) 644-1000.