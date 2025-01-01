CAM Industrial helps launch BEST program to address workforce skills gaps

CAM Industrial Solutions, in collaboration with Northeast State Community College, is helping to implement the BEST program, made possible through a grant from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

The initiative aims to bridge skills gaps in Tennessee’s workforce by creating career pathways that connect students with local employers. The program will boost the number of individuals earning industry-recognized credentials in carpentry and machine tools. Over its four-year span, the project is expected to serve at least 88 students.

