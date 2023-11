Cajun Industries (Cajun) has broken ground on a 19,960 square-foot equipment services expansion in Port Allen, Louisiana.

The project began in mid-June, with Cajun completing 304 out of 450 pile foundations at the site. The expansion includes a 15,311 square-feet mechanic shop and 4,649 square-feet of office space, set to be completed in early 2024.

